Two arrested for running prostitution racket in Chennai

February 01, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST

Two women were also rescued by the police and sent to a women’s hostel

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Vice Squad (AVS) of the Chennai City Police arrested two persons for operating a prostitution racket at a private lodge, on Wednesday. The police officials also rescued two women from the lodge and have sent them to a women’s hostel for safe custody.

A senior police official of the Chennai City Police said information was received about a private lodge located on Jawaharlal Nehru Salai in Koyambedu being used for prostitution. Based on the information, a police team of AVS including women police personnel visited the lodge, and during their investigation, found that two persons had taken the rooms on rent and were running a prostitution racket.

The police team arrested R. Siva of Ramanathapuram and S. Balamurugan, a resident of Semathamman Nagar in Koyambedu, the kingpin of the racket. The police team also rescued two women from the lodge, he added.

The two accused were produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

