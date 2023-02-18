HamberMenu
Two arrested for running commercial sex racket at Perungudi, three women rescued 

February 18, 2023 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHENNA

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Vice Squad has arrested two brokers for running a commercial sex racket and rescued three women. 

Following a tip-off about the illegal act, a special team of the squad mounted surveillance near a private lodge on M.G.R. Road in Perungudi, on Thursday night. Accompanied by policewomen, the team raided the premises. 

The police arrested A. Kutty, alias Kannappan, 24, of Dindigul and Jamal Mohammed alias Ajmal Khan, 36, of Theni who forced the women into prostitution and recovered three mobile phones. Three young women who were rescued were kept at Government Observation Home on the orders of a court.

