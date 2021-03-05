Two arrested for robbing woman in Pallavaram

CHENNAI

The victim was returning from hospital

Two persons, who allegedly attacked a woman returning from a hospital and robbed her of jewellery, were arrested in the Pallavarm police station limits.

The police said Rani, 55, of Kambar Street, Pozhichalur, was ill and was returning home after visiting the Cantonment Hospital, Pallavaram, a fortnight ago. The suspects accosted her and robbed her of a gold chain and fled the spot on a two-wheeler.

Based on her complaint, the police traced the suspects identified as Gokul, 20, of Velachery, and Deva alias Devan, 19, of K.K. Nagar. They had been involved in chain-snatching and robberies in the Pallavaram area, said the police. A gold chain, five mobile phones and a bike were seized from them. They were remanded in judicial custody.

