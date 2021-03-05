Two arrested for robbing woman in Pallavaram

Two persons, who allegedly attacked a woman returning from a hospital and robbed her of jewellery, were arrested in the Pallavarm police station limits.
The police said Rani, 55, of Kambar Street, Pozhichalur, was ill and was returning home after visiting the Cantonment Hospital, Pallavaram, a fortnight ago. The suspects accosted her and robbed her of a gold chain and fled the spot on a two-wheeler.
Based on her complaint, the police traced the suspects identified as Gokul, 20, of Velachery, and Deva alias Devan, 19, of K.K. Nagar. They had been involved in chain-snatching and robberies in the Pallavaram area, said the police. A gold chain, five mobile phones and a bike were seized from them. They were remanded in judicial custody.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath