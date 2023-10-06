ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for robbing restaurant worker in Madhavaram

October 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kodungaiyur police arrested two suspects who allegedly robbed a worker of a fastfood restaurant at knifepoint.

The police said U. Solaisamy, 31, residing at Moolachatram, Madhavaram, has been working at a fastfood restaurant in Muthamizh Nagar, Kodungaiyur. On Wednesday, while he was returning home after his regular work, three persons waylaid him and threatened Solaisamy at knife point. They assaulted him and robbed him of ₹500 before fleeing the spot.

The police arrested G. Prakash, 26, and R. Nandagopal, 24, of Kodungaiyur in connection with the robbery and launched a search for one more person.

