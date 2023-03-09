ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for robbing Canadian national in Chennai  

March 09, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 67-year-old Canadian national was staying in a lodge at Chintadripet when a man posing as police officer searched his room and took away ₹1.10 lakh in cash and foreign currency

The Hindu Bureau

The Chintadripet police arrested two persons on charges of robbing a Canadian national of cash and valuables.

The police said R. Sridhara Das, 67 and a Canadian national, was staying in a lodge at Chintadripet. Last week, he converted U.S. dollars into Indian currency worth ₹1.10 lakh at an exchange in Pondy Bazaar.

While he was sitting at the money exchange centre, Haji Sherif, 45 of Coimbatore, befriended him. Mr. Das agreed to Sherif’s request to let him stay in his room at the lodge. When both went to the lodge, a man who introduced himself as a police officer, claimed that he had information that Mr. Das possessed contraband in his room and wanted to search the room. On the pretext of searching the room, he took away ₹1.10 lakh, a pair of sun glasses, shoes and foreign currency from him and escaped. Soon, Haji Sharif too left.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint from Mr. Das, the police took up investigation and arrested K. Kaliamurthy, 35, of Pudukottai and Haji Sharif. The police recovered the money and valuables from them.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US