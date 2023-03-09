HamberMenu
Two arrested for robbing Canadian national in Chennai  

The 67-year-old Canadian national was staying in a lodge at Chintadripet when a man posing as police officer searched his room and took away ₹1.10 lakh in cash and foreign currency

March 09, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chintadripet police arrested two persons on charges of robbing a Canadian national of cash and valuables.

The police said R. Sridhara Das, 67 and a Canadian national, was staying in a lodge at Chintadripet. Last week, he converted U.S. dollars into Indian currency worth ₹1.10 lakh at an exchange in Pondy Bazaar.

While he was sitting at the money exchange centre, Haji Sherif, 45 of Coimbatore, befriended him. Mr. Das agreed to Sherif’s request to let him stay in his room at the lodge. When both went to the lodge, a man who introduced himself as a police officer, claimed that he had information that Mr. Das possessed contraband in his room and wanted to search the room. On the pretext of searching the room, he took away ₹1.10 lakh, a pair of sun glasses, shoes and foreign currency from him and escaped. Soon, Haji Sharif too left.

Based on the complaint from Mr. Das, the police took up investigation and arrested K. Kaliamurthy, 35, of Pudukottai and Haji Sharif. The police recovered the money and valuables from them.

