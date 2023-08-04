Two arrested for robbing businessman of ₹8 lakh in Royapuram

August 04, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Royapuram police on Friday arrested two suspects for allegedly robbing a businessman of ₹8 lakh in cash.

The police said Mohammed Thameem Ali, 28, a designer residing in Old Washermenpet, borrowed ₹8 lakh from a friend on July 31 and was going on his two-wheeler near M.S. Koil Street in Royapuram with his friend, when five persons, also riding two motorcycles, waylaid him. They allegedly attacked Mr. Ali and his friend brandishing a knife, snatched ₹8 lakh from him and fled the spot.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Ali, the Royapuram police took up investigation and arrested Venkatesh alias ‘Karukka’ Venkatesh, 35, of Kodungaiyur and A. Kana alias ‘Kosu’ Karna, 24, of Korukkupet. About ₹8,000 cash and a motorcycle used by them were seized. The two were wanted in criminal cases, the police said and have launched a search for the other three suspects.