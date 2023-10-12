ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for robbing an elderly woman in T. Nagar

October 12, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Wednesday arrested two suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly woman in T. Nagar and robbed her mobile phone. 

The police said Rekhabhai, 64, a resident of T. Nagar, was home on Tuesday afternoon when three unidentified persons entered it. They held at her knifepoint and asked her to hand over her valuables. As Ms. Rekhabhai shouted, they attacked her and made off with a mobile phone and a handbag containing ₹2,000.

The victim’s husband, Ranjithmal, filed a complaint at the Mambalam Police station. After investigating, the police arrested A. Ravikumar alias Rasappan, 43, and C. Samivel, 48, of Kotturpuram, who were involved in the crime.

