HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for robbing an elderly woman in T. Nagar

October 12, 2023 01:24 am | Updated 01:24 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Wednesday arrested two suspects who allegedly assaulted an elderly woman in T. Nagar and robbed her mobile phone. 

The police said Rekhabhai, 64, a resident of T. Nagar, was home on Tuesday afternoon when three unidentified persons entered it. They held at her knifepoint and asked her to hand over her valuables. As Ms. Rekhabhai shouted, they attacked her and made off with a mobile phone and a handbag containing ₹2,000.

The victim’s husband, Ranjithmal, filed a complaint at the Mambalam Police station. After investigating, the police arrested A. Ravikumar alias Rasappan, 43, and C. Samivel, 48, of Kotturpuram, who were involved in the crime.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.