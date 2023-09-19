Two arrested for robbing a techie in Nungambakkam

September 19, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST

The Nungambakkam police on Monday arrested two men who allegedly robbed a techie luring him with a massage service.

The victim is a 29-year-old software engineer from Gopal Nagar, Nungambakkam. He inadvertently opened an advertisement about a massage service which popped up on his mobile phone. A few minutes later, he received a call from a person claiming to be the representative of the parlour. The caller said a massage parlour had been opened on Kumarappa Street in Nungambakkam where new girls from different parts of the country would be doing the massage. Tempted by this, the victim reached the place. The assailants gagged him, tied his hands and beat him up.

At knife point, they robbed him of ₹4,000 in cash and 12 grams of gold jewellery. They snatched his credit card and withdrew ₹2,04,699 using it. The victim managed to escape from there and lodged a complaint at the police station.

On investigation, a police team arrested S. Karthikeyan, alias Senthil, 23, of Coimbatore and Vigneswaran, alias Vicky, 24, of Cuddalore. Two grams of gold ring and ₹55,000 in cash belonging to the complainant were recovered from them.

Both the arrested were produced in a court on Monday after interrogation and remanded in judicial custody.

