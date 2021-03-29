Two arrested for robbery

Two suspects, including an advocate, were arrested and a search was launched for six others for robbing three people of gold, phones and cash after attacking them with pepper spray in the Virugambakkam police station limits.

The arrested accused were identified as J. Mohammed Ashiq of Tiruvottiyur, an advocate, and P. Ganesh, 34, of Vyasarpadi. The police said the duo was part of a gang, and the main suspects were still at large.

About ₹90,000 had been seized from the duo before they were remanded in judicial custody.

The crime was committed in the small hours of March 14 when the victims Noor Gani, 37, of Tondiarpet and his friends Subhiksha and Mohammed Yusuf were near SSR Pankajam Gardens, were returning from the airport. An eight member gang which reached the spot on bikes used pepper spray on them and robbed a gold biscuit weighing 456 g, cash and iPhones and fled the spot. Investigation revealed that the suspects followed them from the airport when the victims reached Chennai from Muscat.