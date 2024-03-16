GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two arrested for robberies on trains on Gummidipoondi-Kavaraipettai section

March 16, 2024 12:22 am | Updated 12:22 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police (GRP), Korukkupet, have arrested two men for committing robberies on a moving train on the Gummidipoondi-Kavaraipettai section and escaped from the train by jumping of it after pulling the chain.

The police said that at 10.30 p.m. on March 5, P. Moulees, 24, of Sunnambukulam, Gummidipoondi, Tiruvallur, and three of his friends travelled from Chennai Beach to Gummidipoondi by electric multiple unit train. When the train was between Kavarapettai and Gummidipoondi railway stations past midnight, unidentified persons assaulted them with knives and robbed three mobile phones and ₹5,000 in cash from them. They then pulled the chain near Gummidipoondi signal, jumped off the train and fled.

On a complaint of Mr. Moulees, a case was registered at the Korukkupet railway police station and taken up for investigation.

A special team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Railways, K. Ramesh, arrested two persons. The arrested were identified as M. Levin, 26, of Gummidipoondi, and A. Vijay, 24, of Thiupalaivanam, Tiruvallur. Two knives were seized from them. Efforts are on to trace the remaining suspects.

