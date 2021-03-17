2 held for raping mentally retarded woman

The All Women Police, Avadi, on Tuesday arrested two men, including a senior citizen, for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman with mental retardation under their care.
The mother of the victim left her under the care of her uncle in Senbagamnagar, Vellanur, near Avadi, after the demise of her father when she was five. She was repeatedly raped by her relatives in the house, according to sources. Two days ago, neighbours who heard her cries alerted the Avadi Tank Factory police.
On information, the police rescued her and the District Protection Officer conducted an inquiry. A special tutor was engaged to interact with her and she was subjected to medical examination. The woman was taken to a special home for women and counselling was given.
The police arrested two offenders. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.
Minor raped
Meanwhile, the All Women Police, Teynampet, arrested a 46-year-old car driver, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl by taking her for a ride in the car. The offender was said to be a driver in the house of the girl. He was booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and arrested.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath