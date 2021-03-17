2 held for raping mentally retarded woman

She was assaulted by relatives

The All Women Police, Avadi, on Tuesday arrested two men, including a senior citizen, for allegedly raping a 35-year-old woman with mental retardation under their care.

The mother of the victim left her under the care of her uncle in Senbagamnagar, Vellanur, near Avadi, after the demise of her father when she was five. She was repeatedly raped by her relatives in the house, according to sources. Two days ago, neighbours who heard her cries alerted the Avadi Tank Factory police.

On information, the police rescued her and the District Protection Officer conducted an inquiry. A special tutor was engaged to interact with her and she was subjected to medical examination. The woman was taken to a special home for women and counselling was given.

The police arrested two offenders. They were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a court.

Minor raped

Meanwhile, the All Women Police, Teynampet, arrested a 46-year-old car driver, who allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl by taking her for a ride in the car. The offender was said to be a driver in the house of the girl. He was booked under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and arrested.