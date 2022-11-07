Two arrested for possession of methamphetamine 

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 07, 2022 22:08 IST

The Fishing Harbour police on Monday arrested two persons for possessing methamphetamine. 

Following a tip-off, a patrolling team reached the Old Wharf area and found three persons acting in a suspicious manner. They caught two of them while the third escaped from the spot. 

On searching them, the two were found in possession of the narcotic drug methamphetamine. About 60 grams of drug were seized from them. The accused were identified as Abbas alias Vasigaran, 39, of Minjur and M. Selvamani, 26, of Sivagangai district.

