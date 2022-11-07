Chennai

Two arrested for possession of methamphetamine 

The Fishing Harbour police on Monday arrested two persons for possessing methamphetamine. 

Following a tip-off, a patrolling team reached the Old Wharf area and found three persons acting in a suspicious manner. They caught two of them while the third escaped from the spot. 

On searching them, the two were found in possession of the narcotic drug methamphetamine. About 60 grams of drug were seized from them. The accused were identified as Abbas alias Vasigaran, 39, of Minjur and M. Selvamani, 26, of Sivagangai district.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Chennai
narcotics & drug trafficking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 7, 2022 10:10:38 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/two-arrested-for-possession-of-methamphetamine/article66108715.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY