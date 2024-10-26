ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for possession and sale of narcotics in St. Thomas Mount

Published - October 26, 2024 06:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The police seize 2 g of amphetamine and heroin each from them

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested two suspects for alleged possession and sale of narcotic drugs on Mount-Poonamallee Road in St. Thomas Mount.

Following a tip-off, a special team of police personnel, led by a sub-inspector, rushed to the Urban Square service road off Mount-Poonamallee Road, St. Thomas Mount, and found that two persons were selling drugs. The police seized 2 g of amphetamine and heroin each from them. A case was registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The arrested were identified as M. Rubi Ann, 47, of Purasawalkam and Mohammed Kasim, 40, of Anakaputhur. They were remanded in judicial custody.

