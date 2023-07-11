Two arrested for possessing ganja

July 11, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested two peddlers and seized 10.5 kg of ganja from them.

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector of Police, Elephant Gate, on Monday questioned two persons standing near Walltax Road, Railway Parcel office. As they gave evasive replies, the police checked their bag and found that they had ganja for sale.

The police arrested the two who were identified as N. Deenadhayalan, 40, of Ambattur, M. Venkatesan, 38, of Semmanchery, and seized 10.5 kg of ganja from them.

