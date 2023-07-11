HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for possessing ganja

July 11, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested two peddlers and seized 10.5 kg of ganja from them.

Based on a tip-off, a police team led by Inspector of Police, Elephant Gate, on Monday questioned two persons standing near Walltax Road, Railway Parcel office. As they gave evasive replies, the police checked their bag and found that they had ganja for sale.

The police arrested the two who were identified as N. Deenadhayalan, 40, of Ambattur, M. Venkatesan, 38, of Semmanchery, and seized 10.5 kg of ganja from them.

Related Topics

Chennai / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.