Two arrested for possessing ganja 

July 03, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police on Sunday arrested two persons, including a woman, in Mylapore and Parry’s Corner for allegedly possessing ganja and 5.5 kg of ganja was seized from them.

Confidential information received by a police team, led by Mylapore Inspector, provided hints on the basis of which, on Sunday, the police questioned a man standing near the canal near the MRTS station, and he gave evasive replies. When the police checked his bag, they found ganja in it. The police arrested the man who was identified as M. Selvakumar, 35, a native of Sethumadai, Coimbatore, and seized 5 kg of ganja from him.

Similarly, a police team led by Esplanade Inspector arrested Valliammal, 50, for selling ganja near Mannady Metro Railway station. About 500 g of ganja was seized from her.

