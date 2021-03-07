Chennai

Two arrested for pledging fake jewellery

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 07 March 2021 01:09 IST
Updated: 07 March 2021 01:09 IST

A pawn broker had lodged a complaint

Two murder accused were arrested on Saturday for allegedly trying to pledge fake gold ornaments at a shop in Puzhal.

The accused have been identified as Munna alias Mohammed Rafiq, 34, of Padi and Jagubar Sadiq, 35, of Mannurpet. They were arrested based on a complaint from Nithesh, a pawn broker. Both were involved in the murder of Hindu Munnani worker K.P. Suresh Kumar in 2014 in Ambattur and had come out on bail, the police said.

