Two arrested for peddling ganja

December 19, 2022 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The prohibition and enforcement wing (PEW) of the Greater Chennai Police has arrested a 41-year-old man from Pammal for peddling ganja and seized 20 kg of the contraband from him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a tip-off, the special wing mounted a surveillance near Madha Koil Street in Royapuram and intercepted a motorcyclist. As he gave evasive replies, the police searched his motorcycle and found 20 kg of ganja in a bag. The police arrested the accused who was identified as P. Umashankar, 41, of Pammal and remanded him in judicial custody.

Ganja in MTC bus

Meanwhile, the PEW on Sunday arrested a youth from Odisha who smuggled ganja. Following specific input, the officers of the special wing stopped a Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus at Navalur on Saturday and nabbed the youth who was identified as Alegh Naik, 24, of Odisha.

The police seized 6 kg of ganja from his bag which he reportedly brought from his native place in a train.