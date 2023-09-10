ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for online part-time job fraud

September 10, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Cyber Crime Wing has arrested two suspects who were allegedly involved in an online part-time scam.

The complainant, a resident of Adyar, said she received a WhatsApp message promising an online part-time job related to YouTube promotion. Believing the same, the complainant started to complete the tasks insisted by the fraudsters through Telegram. She was then moved to a bigger Telegram group where she continued to perform tasks and made several payments to several bank accounts. She lost ₹12.22 lakh to unknown fraudsters. After a few days, she realised that it was a scam and lodged the complaint. The Cyber Crime Police of the Central Crime Branch began an investigation.

The KYC of the suspect bank account was obtained. The details of the account holder and linked mobile number were collected from the bank. It was found that the account belonged to Mohammed Illiyas, 38, of Manali. The police arrested him on Friday and on his confession, his associate A. Tamilselvam, 44, of Anna Nagar East was arrested.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven cellphones, a laptop, and one fake seal used for opening a bank account had been seized from the accused.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / cyber crime

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US