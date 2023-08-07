ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for murdering construction worker in Kodungaiyur

August 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Kodungaiyur police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of murdered a 26-year-old man on Sunday night. 

The police said the victim was identified as S. Gopi, 26, a construction worker living in Kannigapuram, Pulianthope. Gobi was approached by the accused while he walking on R.R. Nagar Main Road on Sunday night for a beedi. When he refused, they picked a quarrel with him and hit him with a stone. He died on the spot and based on a complaint lodged by Gobi’s brother Saravanan, police arrested D. Siva, 55, and Johnson alias Kauppu, 24, both of Kodungaiyur. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US