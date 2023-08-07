Two arrested for murdering construction worker in Kodungaiyur

August 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The Kodungaiyur police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of murdered a 26-year-old man on Sunday night.

The police said the victim was identified as S. Gopi, 26, a construction worker living in Kannigapuram, Pulianthope. Gobi was approached by the accused while he walking on R.R. Nagar Main Road on Sunday night for a beedi. When he refused, they picked a quarrel with him and hit him with a stone. He died on the spot and based on a complaint lodged by Gobi’s brother Saravanan, police arrested D. Siva, 55, and Johnson alias Kauppu, 24, both of Kodungaiyur. They were remanded in judicial custody.

