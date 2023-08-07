HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for murdering construction worker in Kodungaiyur

August 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Kodungaiyur police on Monday arrested two persons on charges of murdered a 26-year-old man on Sunday night. 

The police said the victim was identified as S. Gopi, 26, a construction worker living in Kannigapuram, Pulianthope. Gobi was approached by the accused while he walking on R.R. Nagar Main Road on Sunday night for a beedi. When he refused, they picked a quarrel with him and hit him with a stone. He died on the spot and based on a complaint lodged by Gobi’s brother Saravanan, police arrested D. Siva, 55, and Johnson alias Kauppu, 24, both of Kodungaiyur. They were remanded in judicial custody.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.