Chennai

Two arrested for murder

Poonamallee police on Wednesday arrested two accused in the murder of a history sheeter near Poonamallee on Tuesday evening.

The victim has been identified as Stephen alias Stephen Raj, 26, from Vellavedu, in Tiruvallur district. He had criminal cases against him for offences including murder. He was working as a contract worker with a firm which undertakes underground cable laying works. On Tuesday evening, he was proceeding on his bike with an assistant for laying cable near Puliambedu. The duo was waylaid by a gang of six men who were riding bikes and indiscriminately attacked Stephen using knives even as he attempted to escape. The gang chased him and hacked him to death. Then they attacked his associate and fled the spot.

A senior police officer said: “We have registered a case for murder. This was committed due to previous enmity. So far, we have arrested two and search is on to trace the other accused who were involved in the offence.”

