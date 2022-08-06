Two arrested for murder of youth who resisted phone snatching

The 17-year-old youth was found stabbed to death in his room

The Tondiarpet police have nabbed two persons, including a juvenile, on charge of murdering a 17-year-old construction worker from West Bengal who resisted them from snatching his mobile phone.

The police said Surpathi Sardar, 17, was from West Bengal and was staying with two friends and was working at a construction site on Old Vaidyanathan Street, Tondiarpet.

On Wednesday, he stayed back in his room while his friends went to work since he was unwell. His friends found him dead in a pool of blood when they returned to the room. The Tondiarpet police registered a case and investigated it.

The police apprehended Prabhu, 19, and a juvenile. During interrogation, the accused told the police that they entered the room to steal money. They stabbed Sardar in his neck when he resisted their effort to snatch his mobile phone.