Chennai

Two arrested for murder of youth who resisted phone snatching

The Tondiarpet police have nabbed two persons, including a juvenile, on charge of murdering a 17-year-old construction worker from West Bengal who resisted them from snatching his mobile phone. 

The police said Surpathi Sardar, 17, was from West Bengal and was staying with two friends and was working at a construction site on Old Vaidyanathan Street, Tondiarpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Wednesday, he stayed back in his room while his friends went to work since he was unwell. His friends found him dead in a pool of blood when they returned to the room. The Tondiarpet police registered a case and investigated it. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The police apprehended Prabhu, 19, and a juvenile. During interrogation, the accused told the police that they entered the room to steal money. They stabbed Sardar in his neck when he resisted their effort to snatch his mobile phone.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Chennai
murder
Read more...