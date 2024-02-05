Two arrested for murder of security guard in December

February 05, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

Kundrathur Police arrested two suspects for murdering a security guard, a native of Cuddalore district and severing the body parts a month ago over a dispute in having illicit relationship with a woman. One of the accused pretended to be innocent and a pious devotee of Ayappa after murdering his friend.

Last December 30, Kundrathur Police recovered a human torso in the Sembarambakkam lake in Saraswathi Nagar, Sirukalathur near Kundrathur. The torso was tied with a stone and other body parts were missing. After searching, police recovered two more legs but were not able to secure the head and hands. Using the t-shirt of the deceased and other details, police identified as Boominathan, 33, a native of Cuddalore district who was working as security guard in a private firm in Ramapuram. Going by initial clues, police came to the conclusion that he was murdered due to rivalry in having a relationship with a woman in the area.

Following sustained investigation, police arrested one Dileep Kumar, 34 of Sirukalathur, who was also a security guard in the firm where the deceased Boominathan was working and another associate Vicky alias Vignesh, 22.

During interrogation, Dileep Kumar told the police that he fell in love with a woman who was working at the same premises and spent money on her. His friend Boominathan had developed illicit intimacy with her which irked Dileep. Boominathan borrowed from Dileep to spend on her. Dileep decided to finish off Boominathan as the latter continued the relationship and failed to return the money borrowed.

On December 27, Dileep and Vignesh abducted Boominathan. While they were on their way, as Boominathan attempted to escape, Dileep shot in his head using a gun. Dileep said they severed the body parts into six and threw the torso in the Sembarambakkam lake and other parts in Vandalur, 12 kilometers away by carrying them on the bike.

Police recovered two unlicensed guns, 17 bullets which were procured from Rajasthan and two knives from Dileep. Police investigation revealed that after committing the murder and disposing off the body parts, he went to Sabarimala.

