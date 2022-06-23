Two arrested for marrying minor girls

Special Correspondent June 23, 2022 22:49 IST

The All Women Police, Thirumangalam, have arrested two men under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Prohibition of Child Marriage Act in two cases.

The police said S. Prakash, 23, was married to a 16-year-old girl and had a family. The girl, who was pregnant, was admitted to the Kilpauk Medical College hospital and she was delivered of a baby a few days ago. The hospital authorities informed the police as she was a minor. The police arrested Prakash.

In another case, the police arrested Murugan, 42, of Vanagaram on charges of marrying a 17-year-old girl and impregnating her. The police got information about the crime from the hospital where the girl was delivered of a baby. The police charged Murugan with rape.