ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for making obscene phone calls to woman

December 31, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Virugambakkam police have arrested two men for allegedly making obscene phone calls to a woman. 

The police arrested Manikandan alias Mani, 37, of Omalur, Salem district, and Mathi alias Mathiyalagan, 35, of T. Nagar based on a complaint from a woman in Vadapalani. The complainant alleged that a man made obsecene calls to her over phone and sent obscene messages frequently. He invited her for sex. 

On investigation, the police found that the two collected the phone numbers of single women after befriending them over social media and then sent obscene messages through WhatsApp. They had special WhatsApp groups among their friends and would share the phone number if any woman did not meet their demands.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US