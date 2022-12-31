Two arrested for making obscene phone calls to woman

December 31, 2022 09:20 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Virugambakkam police have arrested two men for allegedly making obscene phone calls to a woman.

The police arrested Manikandan alias Mani, 37, of Omalur, Salem district, and Mathi alias Mathiyalagan, 35, of T. Nagar based on a complaint from a woman in Vadapalani. The complainant alleged that a man made obsecene calls to her over phone and sent obscene messages frequently. He invited her for sex.

On investigation, the police found that the two collected the phone numbers of single women after befriending them over social media and then sent obscene messages through WhatsApp. They had special WhatsApp groups among their friends and would share the phone number if any woman did not meet their demands.