Two arrested for lifting two-wheelers in Chennai

Special Correspondent July 17, 2022 20:22 IST

The police arrested two persons for lifting two-wheelers in Perambur and Chintadripet and recovered the vehicles from them

The police arrested two persons on charges of lifting two-wheelers in Perambur and Chintadripet on Saturday. The police team recovered the stolen two-wheelers. The police said complaints of theft of vehicles were registered in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Chintadripet stations. Based on the complaints, the crime wing took up investigation. The police found that Surya alias Bendu Surya, along with his accomplice Logu, had lifted the two-wheeler belonging to Saravanan of Perambur. In Chintadripet, the police team identified the accused as Akash of Otteri. The accused Surya and Akash were arrested and after being produced before a judicial magistrate were sent to prison. The police have launched a search for Logu, who is reported to be absconding.



