Two arrested for lifting high-end motorcycles in Chennai

March 23, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kilpauk police have arrested two youths who were allegedly involved in lifting motorcycles across the city.

The police identified the two as L. Bala alias Balamurugan of Otteri and J. Somesh of Choolai. They were arrested following a complaint from Srinivasan, 26, of Pullapuram who alleged that his motorcycle parked in front of his house had been stolen in April last year. The police recovered eight motorcycles from the arrested persons.

The police said that the two were involved in lifting motorcycles in Otteri, T.P. Chatram, Ayanavaram, Chintadripet, Neelankarai and Thirumullaivoyal.

CONNECT WITH US