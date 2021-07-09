Chennai

Two arrested for kidnapping a girl

Two persons who allegedly kidnapped an 18-year-old in an auto were arrested in the Pulianthope police station limits.

The police said the woman was walking near a junction on Wednesday morning when S. Dinesh, 21, an autorickshaw driver, forcibly pushed her into his auto. He allegedly forced her to accept his proposal to marry him. His friend Imran, 23, joined him later in the crime.

The duo took her to several places.

However, she managed to escape from them on the pretext of answering nature’s call in Kodungaiyur. She called her mother and told her about the crime. The police rescued her and reunited her with her mother.

The police arrested Dinesh and Imran. They seized the autorickshaw, a knife and cellphones from them.


