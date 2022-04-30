Two arrested for kidnap, rape of a 14-year-old girl

Picture used for representational purposes only. File | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran.

April 30, 2022 21:14 IST

The victim’s mother works as a domestic help and had sent her daughter home to have lunch

Two men who allegedly raped a 14 year-old girl after forcefully taking her into a house were arrested in the Ashoknagar All Women Police Station limits.

The police said the victim's mother was working as a domestic aid at a nearby house in T. Nagar police district. She and her daughter went to the house on Friday and at 3 p.m, she sent her daughter home for lunch. As the girl did not reach the house, the woman rushed back. However, she heard the cries of her daughter from a nearby house. She was shocked to see two men consuming alcohol at the room where the girl was weeping. The girl told her mother about the assault by the duo.

The mother lodged a police complaint. The investigation revealed that the girl was forcefully taken and raped by the two men. The police arrested the two men. They were identified as A. Selvam, 30, and P. Karthikeyan, 22, and booked them under Section 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Section 366 (kidnap) of the IPC. They were remanded in judicial custody.