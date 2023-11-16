HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for kidnap and murder in Chennai

Police said a gang had kidnapped and murdered a 20-year-old, while assaulting the victim’s friend, who also subsequently died; a search is on for three more members of the gang

November 16, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Manimangalam Police on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 arrested two persons who kidnapped a 20-year-old young man of Kattankulathur and murdered him after assaulting his friend. The friend, a 21-year-old resident of Madambakkam, was admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Vinith alias Vinothkumar, a resident of Guduvanchery, and his friend B. Karthik of Kayaramedu village of Kancheepuram district, were on bad terms with a person named Ashok. The two along with three of their friends, had gone in search of Ashok to Madambakkam, but not finding him, they kidnapped Vicky alias Gowtham in a car, after assaulting with deadly weapons, his friend Santosh. The incident took place on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The gang, having kidnapped Vicky took him to the Othivakkam lake located near Kayar and murdered him. In the meantime his friend, Santhosh who was assaulted, was rescued and hospitalised. However Santosh died in the hospital the next day.

The Manimangalam Police produced the duo before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison. The police are also searching for another remaining three persons involved in the criem, including Chilli alias Priyadarshan, S. Vinayagam and Sakthivel, all from Guduvanchery.

Related Topics

Chennai / murder / crime / police

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.