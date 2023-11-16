Two arrested for kidnap and murder in Chennai

November 16, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Manimangalam Police on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 arrested two persons who kidnapped a 20-year-old young man of Kattankulathur and murdered him after assaulting his friend. The friend, a 21-year-old resident of Madambakkam, was admitted to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

A senior official of the Tambaram Police Commissionerate said Vinith alias Vinothkumar, a resident of Guduvanchery, and his friend B. Karthik of Kayaramedu village of Kancheepuram district, were on bad terms with a person named Ashok. The two along with three of their friends, had gone in search of Ashok to Madambakkam, but not finding him, they kidnapped Vicky alias Gowtham in a car, after assaulting with deadly weapons, his friend Santosh. The incident took place on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

The gang, having kidnapped Vicky took him to the Othivakkam lake located near Kayar and murdered him. In the meantime his friend, Santhosh who was assaulted, was rescued and hospitalised. However Santosh died in the hospital the next day.

The Manimangalam Police produced the duo before a judicial magistrate and sent them to prison. The police are also searching for another remaining three persons involved in the criem, including Chilli alias Priyadarshan, S. Vinayagam and Sakthivel, all from Guduvanchery.