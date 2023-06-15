HamberMenu
Two arrested for job fraud in Chennai

June 15, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested two persons on charges of cheating several aspirants after collecting money from them promising government jobs. 

A. Parameshwari, 57, of M.G. Nagar, who has been receiving pension after her husband, a government employee died in 2015, lodged a complaint with Taramani police. In her complaint, she said Gunasekaran, known to her, took ₹15.75 lakh from her in 2018 promising to get a job for her daughter in Tangedco. However, he failed to keep the promise and did not return the amount. On inquiring into her complaint, Taramani police have arrested J. Gunasekaran, 70, of Thiruvanmiyur and have launched a search for his wife Chokki. 

On Tuesday, Flower Bazaar police arrested M. Gnanakarunakaran of Sivaganga district following a complaint from Dhanasekar, 28, of Ramapuram. The suspect received ₹18 lakh from Dhanasekar and two others on promising to get jobs as sub-registrars and cheated them.

