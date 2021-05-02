Two held for illegal sale of Remdesivir

A 26-year-old doctor of a private clinic and a pharmacist were caught by personnel of the Pallikaranai police station while they were selling the drug Remdesivir illegally.

On the instructions of City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal, personnel of all police districts have intensified vigil on the illegal sale of life-saving drugs on the black market. On Friday, the police arrested eight persons, including a young doctor and others, in Tambaram, Vepery and ICF. Remdesivir vials were seized from them.

Continuing the crackdown, personnel of the Pallikaranai police station and officials of the Civil Supplies CID, Kancheepuram unit, mounted surveillance on Friday and caught two persons who were selling the vials for high prices near a ‘Makkal Marunthagam’ in the Medavakkam bus stand. They were arrested on Saturday. The arrested were identified as K. Deepan, 28, a doctor in Vengaivasal, and B. Narendran alias Naresh, 23, a pharmacist and native of Vellore.