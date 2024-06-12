Two arrested for hurling petrol bomb at a woman in Chennai

The T.P. Chatram police on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, arrested two persons for hurling a petrol bomb at a woman at her house, after she complained to the police about their selling ganja in her locality.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified the two suspects as ‘Janta’ Santhosh Kumar 24 of Aminjikarai and Manoj Kumar, 23. Both have previous criminal cases lodged against them.

Last year, Santhosh was arrested after creating a ruckus near a woman’s house. The woman, Amudha, had called the police, who arrived there and arrested Santhosh and his associates. They were remanded, but later came out on bail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Santhosh and his associate Manoj waylaid Amudha’s brother-in-law. They assaulted him with a knife after abusing and threatening him. Based on a complaint, the duo was arrested and remanded. Once again, they came out of prison on bail, on Saturday, June 8.

On Sunday (June 9) morning, Santhosh accompanied by his associates went to Amudha’s house and created a ruckus there. They fled from the scene after an argument broke out. She alerted the police about the incident.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Santhosh and Manoj came to Amudha’s house and called her outside and as the three were arguing, the duo hurled a petrol bomb at her. She managed to escape but the bottle hit the compound wall of her house. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the duo.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.