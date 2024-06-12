GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Two arrested for hurling petrol bomb at a woman in Chennai

Police said the men had attacked the woman with the petrol bomb as she had previously complained about their selling ganja in her locality

Published - June 12, 2024 12:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The T.P. Chatram police on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, arrested two persons for hurling a petrol bomb at a woman at her house, after she complained to the police about their selling ganja in her locality.

Police identified the two suspects as ‘Janta’ Santhosh Kumar 24 of Aminjikarai and Manoj Kumar, 23. Both have previous criminal cases lodged against them.

Last year, Santhosh was arrested after creating a ruckus near a woman’s house. The woman, Amudha, had called the police, who arrived there and arrested Santhosh and his associates. They were remanded, but later came out on bail.

Last month, Santhosh and his associate Manoj waylaid Amudha’s brother-in-law. They assaulted him with a knife after abusing and threatening him. Based on a complaint, the duo was arrested and remanded. Once again, they came out of prison on bail, on Saturday, June 8.

On Sunday (June 9) morning, Santhosh accompanied by his associates went to Amudha’s house and created a ruckus there. They fled from the scene after an argument broke out. She alerted the police about the incident.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Santhosh and Manoj came to Amudha’s house and called her outside and as the three were arguing, the duo hurled a petrol bomb at her. She managed to escape but the bottle hit the compound wall of her house. Based on her complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the duo.

Related Topics

Chennai / crime / police / narcotics & drug trafficking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.