Two arrested for hurling bomb at moving SUV

Four surrender before Madurai court; police cite gang rivalry

Four persons surrendered at a judicial magistrate court in Madurai district on Thursday, in connection with the hurling of country bombs at a moving car on Anna Salai on Tuesday. The Teynampet police have arrested two other suspects.

A little after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, two youth on a motorcycle hurled two bombs at an SUV, moving on the opposite side of the road, near the Anna flyover.

After scrutinising CCTV camera footage, the Teynampet police arrested two youth, Mahesh and Akash, both college students in the city.

Meanwhile, the police said that Kamarudin, Johnson, Prasanth and Rajasekar surrendered before a court in Madurai.

Establishing motive

A senior police officer said, “We have arrested two persons and four persons have surrendered before the court. We will take them into police custody and interrogate them. Only after that can we establish the motive behind the attack.”

Police sources said that the incident was the fallout of a gang war. They suspect that the two persons in the SUV, who escaped unhurt, were ‘A plus’ category gangsters — C.D. Mani and Kakkathoppu Balaji. Despite an attack on their lives, those in the SUV have not lodged a police complaint.

The arrested and the surrendered men were with rival gangsters Thamba and Senthil, the police said. They had followed the SUV from the George Town court. The attack could have been due to a fallout between them over area supremacy, police sources said.