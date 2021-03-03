Chennai

Two arrested for hoarding PDS rice

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly hoarding two tonnes of rice meant for the public distribution system in the Rajamangalam police station limits.

On a tip-off, a team searched a rice mill on Subramani Street at Kannagi Nagar and found 40 bags of rice meant for the PDS hidden on a mini-truck. All the bags, each containing 50 kg of rice, were seized, along with the vehicle. The names of the arrested were given as K. Ramasamy, 55, of Kolathur, and M. Mohan, 39, of Old Washermenpet.

