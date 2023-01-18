ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for harassing women and threatening her husband

January 18, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Korukkupet police have arrested two accused, including a history-sheeter, for allegedly harassing a woman and threatening her husband.

The police said when the 26-year-old woman was standing near her house late on Sunday, two passers-by began harrassing her. When she told them off, the duo broke a florescent tube and threatened to stab her husband before leaving the scene.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested the duo, identified as S. Elumalai, 20, and D. Dillibabu, 24, of Old Washermenpet, under the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

