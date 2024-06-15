ADVERTISEMENT

Two arrested for harassing a woman, hurling a beer bottle at her house in Chennai

Published - June 15, 2024 12:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

Police said one of the men had taken some gold jewellery from the victim’s daughter, and had been refusing to return it

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police have arrested two men for harassing a woman and hurling a beer bottle at her house in Adambakkam. 

Police said the complainant R. Punitha, 44, resides on Dr. Ambedkar Street, Adambakkam. Her daughter Renuka, had given gold jewellery to her acquaintance Suresh, from Adambakkam. Suresh had pledged this gold and was refusing to return it. Renuka’s mother Punitha had also been asking Suresh to return her daughter’s gold jewellery. Enraged over this, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Suresh along with four persons went to Punitha’s house and quarrelled with her. They also broke a beer bottle and hurled it on a wall of her house and fled from there.

Punitha lodged a complaint at the Adambakkam police station, and a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act), and an investigation was carried out.

On Saturday, June 15, police arrested the suspects who have been identified as V. Suresh, 33 and R. Karthik, 30, of Adambakkam. 

