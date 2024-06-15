GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two arrested for harassing a woman, hurling a beer bottle at her house in Chennai

Police said one of the men had taken some gold jewellery from the victim’s daughter, and had been refusing to return it

Published - June 15, 2024 12:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Chennai police have arrested two men for harassing a woman and hurling a beer bottle at her house in Adambakkam. 

Police said the complainant R. Punitha, 44, resides on Dr. Ambedkar Street, Adambakkam. Her daughter Renuka, had given gold jewellery to her acquaintance Suresh, from Adambakkam. Suresh had pledged this gold and was refusing to return it. Renuka’s mother Punitha had also been asking Suresh to return her daughter’s gold jewellery. Enraged over this, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Suresh along with four persons went to Punitha’s house and quarrelled with her. They also broke a beer bottle and hurled it on a wall of her house and fled from there.

Punitha lodged a complaint at the Adambakkam police station, and a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act (TNPHW Act), and an investigation was carried out.

On Saturday, June 15, police arrested the suspects who have been identified as V. Suresh, 33 and R. Karthik, 30, of Adambakkam. 

Related Topics

Chennai / police / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.