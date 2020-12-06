Two arrested for GST credit fraud of ₹ 118 crore

CHENNAI

06 December 2020

GST and Central Excise Department, Chennai, said it has arrested two persons for committing a massive GST fraud by issuing fake invoices to the extent of ₹776 crore and passing on illegal and unlawful Input Tax Credit to the extent of ₹118 crore.

According to an official statement, one person aged about 34 years from Tondiarpet and another aged 46 years from Villivakkam were arrested, after carrying out detailed investigations and conducting searches at several premises, to gather incriminating evidence.

The arrested duo, along with some accomplices, have taken GST registration in the name of other persons using fabricated / forged KYC documents and one of the arrested persons was also acting as a consultant to prepare all the documentation, including invoices for the fictitious firms, it added.

Such fictitious companies were floated to commit GST credit frauds and they issued tax invoices to various business entities without supplying any goods or services, for a commission and facilitated fraudulent availment of GST credit, the statement issued by Manasa Gangotri Kata, Additional Commissioner, said.

The investigation is also focused on whether any tax practitioner has guided the arrested persons in committing these frauds. The said persons were arrested on December 4 and produced before the Economical Offences Judge I, Egmore, Chennai and further investigation are on, the statement added.