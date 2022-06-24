Two arrested for getting passports with forged documents  

One of the accused, who mans an e-seva centre, had 25 Aadhaar cards

One of the accused, who mans an e-seva centre, had 25 Aadhaar cards

The Thalambur police arrested two persons, including a Bangladesh national, for allegedly forging PAN and Aadhaar cards and obtaining an Indian passport.

A police patrol team from Thalambur station on Tuesday night spotted two persons fleeing the spot on seeing the men in uniform. The police nabbed them after a chase. They were identified as Rajman Hussain, 27, who is a Bangladesh national, and Giritharan, 44, of Padur.

Hussain was found possessing passports of both Bangladesh and India. During interrogation, the police learnt that he came to Chennai from Kolkata nine months ago and worked at an eatery in Kelambakkam. His Bangladesh passport had expired. He decided to apply for Indian passport as he wanted to migrate to Dubai.

Rajubhai, a person known to Hussain in Kolkata, shared with him the mobile number of Giritharan who mans an e-seva centre in Kelambakkam.

Hussain paid ₹4,500 for obtaining an Aadhaar card and gave thumb impressions. A few days later, he got an Aadhaar card in his name and using that Giritharan arranged to get him a PAN card. Later, they obtained an Indian passport using those two documents, said the police.

Giritharan arranged the forged documents, said the police who recovered 25 Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and voter ID cards from Giritharan.

They were interrogated by Q Branch and other police personnel. Later, they were remanded in judicial custody.