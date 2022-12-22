Two arrested for ganja peddling

December 22, 2022 05:48 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Prohibition and Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Avadi Police Commissionerate on Thursday arrested two youths who allegedly smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh. 

Dillibabu, inspector, PEW Ambattur, and his team, on information conducted vehicle check near the Britannia bus stop in Padi, and found two persons who were identified as A. Silambarasan, 21, of Mogappair West and J. Gokul, 19, of Thathaneri, Madurai, in a suspicious manner.

They were found to be in possession of 21 kg of ganja for illegal sale. They were arrested and a case was registered against them at Ambattur police station.

On Wednesday, Ilayaraja, inspector, Vellavedu Police Station and his team while on patrolling near Kollapancheri toll plaza, intercepted two persons who came in a car. They were identified as Musta Usan Sarif, 22, and S. Jegan, 24, of Kundrathur and were found to be in possession of 446 kg of gutka kept illegally for sale in their vehicle. They were arrested and the contraband and the car were seized from them.

Meanwhile, Tiruvottiyur police on Wednesday intercepted a woman who was identified as Sumathi, 47, of Ernavur when she was travelling on an autorickshaw on Tiruvottiyur High Road. She was found carrying raw material for making mava, which is a banned tobacco product. On her confession that she had procured in a godown, the police raided the godown in Kummalamman Street, Tondiarpet, and recovered a huge quantity of raw material.

The police arrested Sumathi and Vinodh Kumar, 32, of Manali, his brother Bharathkumar, 31, who had stocked the banned products in the godown.

