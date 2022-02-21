Two arrested for damaging EVM in Odaikuppam

Special Correspondent February 21, 2022 19:35 IST

A group barged into a polling station on Saturday and damaged the EVMs at Odaikuppam in Ward 179

Two political party functionaries, who were part of the gang which allegedly barged into a polling booth and damaged an electronic voting machine(EVM), were arrested on Monday in Thiruvanmiyur police station limits. The accused were identified as Kathir alias Kathiravan, 35, and Selvakumar, 37. Both were remanded in judicial custody. The police said a few more persons involved in this offence were reported to be absconding. The police said during the polling on Saturday, a group of men which allegedly comprised supporters of DMK candidate in Ward 179 of the Greater Chennai Corporation, barged into the polling booth in Odaikuppam, Besant Nagar and damaged the EVM and threatened the polling officials. Based on a complaint from the polling officials, a case was registered against Kathir and others for damaging the public property, preventing government officials from discharging their duty and creating nuisance to the public.



