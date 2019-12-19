Two arrested for cheating

The Korattur police on Tuesday arrested two youngsters who cheated the manager of a finance company to the tune of ₹3.82 lakh by producing a fake receipt recently.

According to the police, Gowtham, 26, works in a finance company that releases pledged jewellery and earns a commission by selling it. Recently he was contacted over phone by two youngsters who said they wanted to release 20 sovereign gold jewellery pledged in a pawn shop in Korattur.

They sent him a receipt over phone and said that they had to pay ₹3.82 lakh to retrieve the gold jewellery. Trusting them, Gowtham along with his colleague Kannan came to Korattur with the cash and met the duo outside a closed pawn broker shop.

“Gowtham handed over the cash to the two who promised to hand it over to the pawn broker who lives nearby. However, the duo did not return. Growing suspicious, Gowtham lodged a police complaint,” said a police officer.

K. Kannan, Assistant Commissioner, Ambattur started investigating. “Using their numbers, we tracked their social media profiles and identified them as Jagan and Vijaykumar. With the help of CCTV footage near the pawn shop we traced their vehicle registration number and found their address,” said a police officer.

The two were arrested. Further investigation is on.